ETSU response website activated to assist those affected by Sevier County fires

JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University has activated its ETSU Response website to provide information on how to support those affected by the wildfires in Sevier County.

Evacuations of Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and other parts of Sevier County have been ordered as firefighters continue to battle blazes. So far, approximately 100 homes and numerous other structures have been impacted.

The website, www.etsu.edu/response, provides a listing of evacuation shelters in the region that are open, along with details on drop-off points where donations to help those affected are being accepted by the American Red Cross. Information on how to donate via text is provided, as well. The website also provides links to support services for ETSU students and employees who may have been affected by this disaster.

The ETSU Response website has been used several times in the past to give individuals a way to provide assistance for victims of disasters both near and far, including Hurricane Matthew in October, the flooding in Louisiana in August, the shooting attack at an Orlando nightclub in June, earthquakes in Ecuador and Japan in April, the earthquake in Nepal in 2015, the tornadoes in Greene County and tsunami in Japan in 2011, and the Millercrest Apartments fire in Johnson City and earthquake in Haiti in 2010.

For more information, call the ETSU Office of Student Affairs at 423-439-4210.