Dozens of baby gifts donated to local moms-to-be

At a recent meeting of the Washington-Unicoi-Johnson County Medical Alliance in Johnson City, Director Kip Hoekstra from the Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County (left) spoke on the center’s assistance to women in crisis situations.

Alliance President Katrena Floyd (center) and President-Elect Terry Geraci (right) presented dozens of baby gifts from Alliance members for moms-to-be who are supported by the center’s operations in the Mountain City area.