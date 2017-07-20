Deadline to Enroll in Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC)

NASHVILLE, TN, July 13, 2017 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Tennessee Farm Service Agency (FSA) Acting State Executive Director (SED) Tyeisha Samples reminds farmers and ranchers that they have until August 1 to enroll in Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and/or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs for the 2017 crop year. These programs trigger financial protections for participating agricultural producers when market forces cause substantial drops in crop prices or revenues.

“Producers have already elected ARC or PLC, but to receive program benefits they must enroll for the 2017 crop year by signing a contract before the August 1 deadline,” said Samples. “Please contact your local FSA office to schedule an appointment if you have not yet enrolled.”

Covered commodities under the programs include barley, canola, large and small chickpeas, corn, crambe, flaxseed, grain sorghum, lentils, mustard seed, oats, peanuts, dry peas, rapeseed, long grain rice, medium grain rice (which includes short grain and sweet rice), safflower seed, sesame, soybeans, sunflower seed and wheat.

For more program information, visit the Johnson County FSA office at 119 S Murphey Street, Mountain City, TN, by telephone at 423-727-9744 or visit www.fsa.usda.gov/arc-plc.