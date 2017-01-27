Current blood drives in area

Blood Assurance Regional Blood Center will conduct public blood drives at the following locations

Friday, January 27, 9:00a-3:00p, Grand View Elementary School, Telford, TN

Friday, January 27, 10:00a-3:00p, Victory Orthotics & Prosthetics, Bristol, TN

Monday, January 30, 11:00a-2:30p, Grayson Rehab and Health, Independence, VA

Monday, January 30, 11:00a-4:30p, Ingles Supermarket-Boones Creek, Johnson City, TN

Tuesday, January 31, 9:30a-2:00p, Chilhowie Elementary School, Chilhowie, VA

Tuesday, January 31, 11:00a-5:00p, Johnson County Community Hospital, Mountain City, TN

Wednesday, February 1, 8:00a-2:00p, Hunter Elementary School, Elizabethton, TN

Wednesday, February 1, 1:30p-3:30p, Heartwood, Abingdon, VA

Thursday, February 2, 9:00a-12:00p, Food City, Marion, VA

Thursday, February 2, 12:00p-6:00p, Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City, TN

Donors also welcome at Blood Assurance Donor Centers:

16000 Johnston Memorial Dr., Medical Suite 110, Abingdon, VA

100 Linden Square Dr., Bristol, VA

1 Professional Park Drive, Suite 14, Johnson City, TN

300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport, TN

Donors must be at least 18 years old (16-17 years old with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. The process usually takes about 30 minutes and includes a complimentary gift and snacks. Donors should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids -avoiding caffeine- prior to giving blood.