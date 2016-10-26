Creepy fun at Heritage Hall; local actresses strangled and left restless in their graves

By: Kathy Henderson

Heritage Hall was transformed this past weekend into The Inn of the Three Sisters when Johnson County Community Theatre performed the mystery-comedy, “A-Haunting We Will Go,” written by Tim Kelly. It is a scary good time! The play will be on again this coming weekend, Friday at 7pm and Saturday at 3pm and 7pm.

Norma Corwin (Kelsey Yongue), a TV producer, is determined to stay at the inn the night before it is torn down. Her agent (Zach Issacs) and assistant (Deklan Thomas) cannot talk her out of this idea, after all, there isn’t even any electricity! The sheriff (Keith Estevens) and the demolition engineer (Lyn Walker) remind her that the inn is said to be haunted and that a murder took place there years ago, but she won’t listen to them either. The old prospector, Sutton (Michael Eggers), has been desperately searching the place for years because of a rumor of stolen treasure hidden there, and he sure doesn’t want Norma to find it before him.

Kidnappers, Bates (John Mann) and Rhoda (Koljonna Lewis), show up with their victim, Carolyn (Martina Visser), because they think the deserted hotel is a great place to hide their hostage until the ransom is delivered by “the messenger” (Trish Burchette). They sure are surprised when a mysterious young woman (Josie Ward), her nurse (Karla Prudhomme) and a soldier on leave (Travis Ward) decide to visit.

When the three sisters, Mary (Dorinda Walters), Julie (Kathy Terrill) and Beth (Judy Mcguire) for whom the inn is named, appear from the fireplace, Norma starts to wonder if her plan to stay the night is wise. She witnesses Flint (Ray Branch), the handyman who has been dead for years, strangle Mary, but convinces herself she doesn’t believe in ghosts! Even the horrible face (Dean Henderson) in the window could have been her imagination playing tricks on her.

Maybe it is just a coincidence that spiritualists Madam Lugosi (Judy Walsh) and her daughter, Morganna (Shay Visser) decide this is the last time they will have a chance to contact the ghostly sisters. Suddenly, the supposedly deserted inn has become more crowded than a subway station!

Norma finally finds out why all these people have shown up the same night she has, but we can’t tell you why…. it would spoil the ending! The special effects that Bob Morrison, Chase McGlamery and director Dean Whitworth have devised are impressive. Changes in lighting, the moving fireplace and the set itself all create the aura surrounding The Inn of the Three Sisters.

You can reserve seats by calling 727-7444, ticket prices are $10 in advance and $12 at the door for adults. All youth (18 and under) tickets are $5. It is a family friendly play, but it is recommended not to bring children under seven years of age.