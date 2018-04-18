Community foundation hosts annual talent show

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

The Johnson County Talent Show has been showcasing the talent of young people (K-12) and to raise funds for more than a decade.

This year’s event was held in front of a full house at Heritage Hall Friday evening and featured 29 students in 24 different acts in four categories of competition—K-3, 4-6, Middle School, and High School.

Participants included winners from every school in the county as well as homeschool participated.

K-3 Category had eight acts

First place: Allie Mullins & Kearstan Jennings for a dance routine Second place: Elizabeth “Ellie” Averill for a gymnastics and dance routine Third place: Shelby Lipford singing “Twinkle, Twinkle”

4-6 Category had 7 acts

First place: LaRue Mills singing “Falling in Love with

You Second place: Hailey Isaacs singing “Gold Watch and Chain” while playing

guitar Third place was Joshua Ransom playing “The Caissons Go Rolling Along” on piano

Middle School Category

had four acts

First place: Elijah Hay-nes singing “Home” Second place Will Smith playing “Hallelujah” on piano Third place: Kyla Tolliver singing “The House That Built Me”

High School Category

had five acts

First place: Abigail Arnett singing “Linger” while playing guitar Second place: Cameron Clawson & Will Kerley singing “Cold Weather” on piano Third place: Julia Jenkins singing “Love Triangle”

Prizes in each category were as follows: 1st Place–$75, 2nd Place–$50, 3rd Place–$25 and all other students who participated received an honorable mention gift card worth $5 or more.

The Johnson County Foundation was established in June 2001 through the work of the Johnson County Champion Community Committee and the generous gifts of time, vision and resources by a group of Johnson County residents committed to strengthening communities and improving the quality of life in Johnson County.

Johnson County Education Growth began in 2002