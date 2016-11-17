Christmas tree farms: not just for trees any more

NASHVILLE— Christmas trees are not the only draw to Tennessee’s Christmas tree farms.

“The best reason to visit a local Christmas tree farm is to make great memories,” Tennessee Department of Agriculture Marketing Specialist Clay Dunivan said. “People have so much fun being outdoors at a farm during the holiday season. Friends and families can enjoy a wagon ride through the trees, drink hot chocolate or cider, see Santa Claus, take a holiday crafts class, and even make their own wreaths and garland—with the help of the farmer, of course.”

Even if you don’t plan to purchase a tree from a farm, farmers work hard to make a visit a holiday experience that will draw visitors year after year. The addition of petting zoos, gift shops and other attractions assure that customers go home planning to return next year.

Lush, natural wreaths and garland for a home’s exterior are a perfect solution for those who want to enjoy aromatic, straight–from-the-farm greenery. Many Christmas tree growers have special equipment for wreath and garland making, and work with customers to create the wreath that is exactly the variety and size they want.

“You can find the perfect tree, too,” Dunivan said. “Whether you want to cut your own tree, pick out one that’s already cut, or get one balled and burlapped to transplant after the holidays.”

The Pick Tennessee website, www.PickTnProducts.org, and the Pick Tennessee mobile app offer a directory of 58 Christmas tree farms across the state.

Pick Tennessee Products is the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s program to connect consumers to farms, farmers and farm products. Now in its 30th year, Pick Tennessee lists more than 2,500 Tennessee farmers and farm direct businesses with almost 10,000 products. Follow Pick Tennessee on the Web, mobile app, and social media.