Chris Mullins named in ’40 Under 40 Rising Stars of Business’ listing

A life-long Johnson County resident has been recognized for his business achievements as well as his community involvement by the Tri-Cities Business Journal with his induction into their 40 under 40 Rising Stars of Business listing. This honor was bestowed to local businessman Christopher Mullins for his work in the real estate/auction business as well as his willingness to serve as needed within the community.

Mullins is a 1997 graduate of Johnson County High School. Upon completion of his days at JCHS, he went to Northeast State Technical Community College to gain his Associates Degree then transferred to East Tennessee State University where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. Mullins did not stop there, enrolling in Milligan College to gain his Master’s Degree in Education. On top of all this, he also gained his Real Estate and Auction license in 2005.

Real estate was an early interest for Mullins. With his father being involved in the business, he benefited from seeing it first hand and from there his interest in the field developed.

Succeeding in the real estate business in Johnson County is a difficult endeavor.

“The real estate market is very competitive and we could not make it without the referrals from friends,” Mullins shared.

Though competition is high, Mullins retains great optimism for the future of properties in Johnson County.

“I feel that the real estate market will continue to grow in Johnson County with people from different areas continuing to move here,” he explained. One of the best things about working in real estate in the community where he grew up, is the opportunity to work with the people of this area as he explained, “I enjoy meeting new people and reconnecting with friends that are in the market for real estate in Johnson County.”

In addition to his work in the real estate office, Mullins uses his business knowledge and background to be of assistance to local charitable groups.

“I offer my auctioneer services for organizations that have charity auctions,” said Mullins. “The community loves auctions and the organizations are able to raise money.”

Additionally, Mullins serves on the Board of Directors for Johnson County Bank where he has served since 2011.

As a young businessman in Johnson County, Mullins knows what a difficult path the road to success can be. He advises that entering into the business world as an entrepreneur is not an idea to take lightly and that great care should be taken:

