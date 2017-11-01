Cash Express coat and toy drive

Cash Express will hold their 13th annual Coat and Toy Drive for the Children. You are invited to join us in the celebration of giving. We are pairing up with our local food bank and family resource center to become a blessing to families in our community.

We will be accepting toys, coats, shoes (washable), clothing, and non-perishable food items in many drop off locations in the area. We ask that all donations be received by Dec. 15th in order to have them delivered in time for Christmas.

Unable to donate items? Monetary donations are also accepted. You can purchase a Christmas stocking for $1 (to be hung in the store). Money collected will be used at the end of the drive to purchase the above items.

Items can be dropped off at Cash Express, 503A S. Church St., Mtn. City. Call 727-0028 for more info.