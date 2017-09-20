Book signing and art show

On Tuesday, September 26, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm the library will host a book signing and the opening of an art show. Linda Icenhour will be introducing her new children’s book, The Adventures of Jam and Jelly, illustrated by her daughter, Amber Icenhour. Laura Hayworth will, in addition, be signing her latest book, “Jesus is Coming Back, Are You Ready?” Amber Icenhour also illustrated Laura’s book. The event will kick off the art show featuring Kay Braswell’s art students and the artwork will remain on display through the month of October. Light refreshments will be served. Come on down and meet with the authors and artists. Some paintings will be for sale.