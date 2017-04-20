Blood drives at various locations in area including Shady Valley

Blood Assurance Regional Blood Center will conduct public blood drives at the following locations:

Thursday, April 20th, 8:00a-3:00p, Unicoi County High School, Erwin, TN

Friday, April 21st, 9:00a-2:30p, Northwood High School, Saltville, VA

Friday, April 21st, 10:00a-3:00p, Lowes Home Improvement Store, Johnson City, TN

Monday, April 24th, 12:00p-5:00p, Story Strong Memorial Blood Drive to honor Luke Story, Jonesborough Visitors Center, Jonesborough, TN

Monday, April 24th, 11:00a-4:00p, Saltville Elementary School, Saltville, VA

Thursday, April 27th, 9:30a-3:00p, Shady Valley Elementary School Community Blood Drive, Shady Valley, TN

Friday, April 28th, 9:30a-11:15a, Washington County Public Library, Abingdon, VA

Friday, April 28th, 1:00p-4:00p, Home Nursing Service, Abingdon, VA

Donors also welcome at Blood Assurance Donor Centers:

16000 Johnston Memorial Dr., Medical Suite 110, Abingdon, VA

100 Linden Square Dr., Bristol, VA

1 Professional Park Drive, Suite 14, Johnson City, TN

300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport, TN

Donors must be at least 18 years old (16-17 years old with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. The process usually takes about 30 minutes and includes a complimentary gift and snacks. Donors should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids -avoiding caffeine- prior to giving blood.

To schedule a blood drive at a local business, school, church or civic/community organization, please contact:

In Tennessee, Mike Patterson, 423-298-4335, MikePatterson@bloodassurance.org

In Virginia, Anne-Lewis Vowell, 423-635-3441, Anne-LewisVowell@bloodassurance.org