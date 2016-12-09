Blood drives in area

Blood Assurance Regional Blood Center will conduct public blood drives at the following locations:

Friday, December 9, 9:30a-1:00p, Blue Ridge Home Health Care, Galax, VA

Friday, December 9, 11:00a-3:00p, Walmart, Elizabethton, TN

Monday, December 12, 8:00a-11:00a, People Inc., Abingdon, VA

Monday, December 12, 9:00a-11:00a, Youth Villages, Johnson City, TN

Monday, December 12, 12:45p-3:00p, Pioneer Chevrolet, Abingdon, VA

Monday, December 12, 1:00p-3:30p, Johnson City Community Health Center, Johnson City, TN

Tuesday, December 13, 7:30a-11:00a, Woodridge Hospital, Johnson City, TN

Tuesday, December 13, 1:00p-4:00p, Johnson City Power Board, Johnson City, TN

Tuesday, December 13, 1:00p-6:00p, Russell County Medical Center, Lebanon, VA

Thursday, December 15, 10:00a-5:00p, ACT-Fairview, Johnson City, TN (Day 1)

Friday, December 16, 9:00a-4:00p, ACT-Fairview, Johnson City, TN (Day 2)

Donors also welcome at Blood Assurance Donor Centers:

16000 Johnston Memorial Dr., Medical Suite 110, Abingdon, VA

100 Linden Square Dr., Bristol, VA

1 Professional Park Drive, Suite 14, Johnson City, TN

300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport, TN

Donors must be at least 18 years old (16-17 years old with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. The process usually takes about 30 minutes and includes a complimentary gift and snacks. Donors should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids -avoiding caffeine- prior to giving blood.