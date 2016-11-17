Blood donations needed as we go into the holiday season

Blood Assurance Regional Blood Center will conduct public blood drives at the following locations:

Thursday, November 17, 11:00a-4:00p, ETSU-Allendale Campus, Kingsport, TN

Friday, November 18, 10:00a-4:00p, Walmart-W. Market Street, Johnson City, TN

Friday, November 18, 11:00a-3:00p, Food City, Abingdon, VA

Sunday, November 20, 8:00a-1:00p, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, Johnson City, TN

Tuesday, November 22, 11:00a-5:00p, Smyth County Community Hospital, Marion, VA

Tuesday, November 22, 11:00a-4:00p, Northeast State Community College, Elizabethton, TN

Wednesday, November 23, 7:00a-11:45a, Crown Labs, Johnson City, TN

Friday, November 25, 10:00a-2:00p, Huddle House, Abingdon, VA

Friday, November 25, 10:00a-3:00p, Food City, Gray, TN

Donors also welcome at Blood Assurance Donor Centers:

16000 Johnston Memorial Dr., Medical Suite 110, Abingdon, VA

100 Linden Square Dr., Bristol, VA

1 Professional Park Drive, Suite 14, Johnson City, TN

300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport, TN

Donors must be at least 18 years old (16-17 years old with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. The process usually takes about 30 minutes and includes a complimentary gift and snacks. Donors should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids -avoiding caffeine- prior to giving blood.

To schedule a blood drive at a local business, school, church or civic/community organization, please contact:

In Tennessee, Mike Patterson, 423-298-4335, MikePatterson@bloodassurance.org

In Virginia, Anne-Lewis Vowell, 423-635-3441, Anne-LewisVowell@bloodassurance.org