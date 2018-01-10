Benefit for Steve Johnson January 20th

There will be a benefit supper for Steve and Cathy Johnson on Sat., Jan. 20th from 4 to 8 pm at Riverview Community Center in Creston, NC. This benefit is to help with medical expenses for a condition that Steve needs treatment for and they have no insurance. The menu will consist of pinto beans, coleslaw, cornbread, dessert, and drink. $8 per meal and children 12 and under $4. There will also be a silent auction and gospel singing. For more information contact Anthony Roark at 336-977-6663 or Rose Price at 336-385-1137. Any help monetary or donations for benefit will be greatly appreciated.