A joint investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has led to charges being placed in a homicide that occurred more than a year ago.

Eighty-four-year old Teruko Shaw was discovered deceased a short distance from her home on December 6th, 2016. It was later determined that Shaw had been killed but no arrest had been made until this week, a year later.

