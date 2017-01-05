Area blood drives

Blood Assurance Regional Blood Center will conduct public blood drives at the following locations:

Thursday, January 5, 11:00a-4:00p, Ingle’s, Elizabethton, TN

Friday, January 6, 10:00a-12:30p, Lowe’s, Bristol, TN

Friday, January 6, 11:00a-3:30p, Lowe’s, Johnson City, TN

Monday, January 9, 11:00a-4:00p, Walmart, Unicoi, TN

Monday, January 9, 11:00a-3:00p, Food City, Damascus, VA

Tuesday, January 10, 11:00a-6:00p, A.O. Smith/American Water Heater, Johnson City, TN

Tuesday, January 10, 10:30a-1:00p, Petro, Glade Spring, VA

Tuesday, January 10, 3:00p-5:00p, Lowe’s, Abingdon, VA

Wednesday, January 11, 10:30a-3:30p, Twin County Regional Hospital, Galax, VA

Wednesday, January 11, 8:00a-2:00p, Hunter Elementary, Elizabethton, TN

Thursday, January 12, 9:00a-11:00a, Hermitage Health Center, Elizabethton, TN

Thursday, January 12, 12:45p-2:45p, Hillview Health Center, Elizabethton, TN

Thursday, January 12, 1:30p-4:30p, Teleperformance, Marion, VA

Friday, January 13, 9:30a-2:30p, Valley Health Care, Chilhowie, VA

Friday, January 13, 10:00a-3:00p, Food City, Blountville, TN

Donors also welcome at Blood Assurance Donor Centers:

16000 Johnston Memorial Dr., Medical Suite 110, Abingdon, VA

100 Linden Square Dr., Bristol, VA

1 Professional Park Drive, Suite 14, Johnson City, TN

300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport, TN

Donors must be at least 18 years old (16-17 years old with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. The process usually takes about 30 minutes and includes a complimentary gift and snacks. Donors should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids -avoiding caffeine- prior to giving blood.