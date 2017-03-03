Area blood drives

The recent surge of flu, norovirus, upper respiratory infections and other illness has had a negative impact on local blood collections. We urge all healthy individuals who can donate to come to one of our centers or mobile blood drives shown below. For additional opportunities to give please visit www.bloodassurance.org to schedule an appointment today.

Blood Assurance Regional Blood Center will conduct public blood drives at the following locations:

Friday, March 3, 10:45a-3:30p, Johnson City Honda, Johnson City, TN

Monday, March 6, 8:00a-2:00p, Sulphur Springs Elementary School, Jonesborough, TN

Tuesday, March 7, 11:00a-1:30p, MSHA Home Health & Hospice, Johnson City, TN

Tuesday, March 7, 3:30p-7:30p, West View Elementary, Limestone, TN

Wednesday, March 8, 10:00a-5:00p, ACT-Boones Creek, Johnson City, TN

Thursday, March 9, 10:00a-5:00p, ACT-Boones Creek, Johnson City, TN

Friday, March 10, 9:30a-2:00p, Ferguson, Johnson City, TN

Donors also welcome at Blood Assurance Donor Centers:

16000 Johnston Memorial Dr., Medical Suite 110, Abingdon, VA

100 Linden Square Dr., Bristol, VA

1 Professional Park Drive, Suite 14, Johnson City, TN

300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport, TN

Donors must be at least 18 years old (16-17 years old with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. The process usually takes about 30 minutes and includes a complimentary gift and snacks. Donors should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids -avoiding caffeine- prior to giving blood.

To schedule a blood drive at a local business, school, church or civic/community organization, please contact:

In Tennessee, Mike Patterson, 423-298-4335, MikePatterson@bloodassurance.org

In Virginia, Anne-Lewis Vowell, 423-635-3441, Anne-LewisVowell@bloodassurance.org