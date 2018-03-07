The Appalachian Fair to award two college scholarships

The $1000 scholarships go to high school seniors or to those currently enrolled in a college, university or accredited vocational school.

The deadline for applying for the scholarships is April 10. Selections will be made by the fair’s scholarship committee.

Last year’s scholarship winners were Gordon Moncier of Rogersville, TN and Elizabeth Arowood of Johnson City, TN. Application forms can be obtained by calling the Fair Office at 477-3211, e-mailing a request to appfair@embarqmail.com, or download a form at www.appalachianfair.com.

Applicants must be a permanent resident of the area served by the fair, and have at least a 2.5 GPA.

The applicants must have participated in the Appalachian Fair within the past two years, attach testimonials from school, business, church, and/or community leaders, and an essay stating why they should be selected.

Completed application, with testimonials, required essay and official transcripts are due not later than April 10. They should be sent to the Appalachian Fair Scholarship Committee, P. O. Box 8218, Gray, TN 37615