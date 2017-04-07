Annual Conference on Aging May 2nd

The First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging & Disability is announcing the 29th Annual Conference on Aging. The daylong conference will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 from 7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Millennium Centre, 2001 Millennium Place, Johnson City. The conference is part of our celebration of Older Americans Month, which takes place throughout the month of May. This year’s theme is “Age Out Loud”. More than ever before, older Americans are working longer, trying new things, and engaging in their communities. They are taking charge, striving for wellness, focusing on independence, and advocating for themselves and others.

The conference keynote speaker will be Janie Walters, Professional Speaker/Training from Madison, Mississippi. Her keynote presentation is called “The Garbage Truck Comes on Tuesdays and Fridays!” By neutralizing the negative experiences and feelings that pour into every life, she presents a down-to-earth and funny presentation that will equip participants with the encouragement needed to stabilize joy in all situations. She will also present two workshops called “Blow A Bubble, Not A Gasket” which will focus on stress management.

Registration deadline is April 26, 2017. More information can be found on the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging & Disability’s website, www.ftaaad.org, or by contacting Teresa Sutphin at 423-722-5120.