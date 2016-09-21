Al Gryder addresses Johnson County commissioners on lack of animal control and dog attacks

By Rebecca Herman

The Johnson County commissioners met for their regularly scheduled meeting on September 15; the meeting began with the election of commission officers. Re-elected into office was Mike Taylor, chairman; Rick Snyder, vice-chairman; and Perry Stout, county attorney. Commissioners also approved the county committees, which were assembled by Mayor Larry Potter.

The next item of business was approving notaries and county officials’ bonds. Melissa Jane Hackney, Elena Dale Owens, Amy L. Potter, and Dawn Marie Roberts were approved as notaries and Jason Blevins, 911 Board Member, was approved for a $40,000 bond.

Commissioners went on to approve Bill Icenhour to fill a vacancy in the Cold Springs Utility District, as well as approving Ron Kalous to join the Dry Run Utility District Board, and new library board members Andy Wright and Lloyd Taylor, who will be taking the place of Belinda Kiener and Warren Stewart, both of whom are retiring.

Mayor Potter spoke to commissioners about the need to deal with embankment erosion in Cold Springs behind the DHS/Adult Education building. The commission voted to work on the embankment erosion, which will be paid for out of the community development fund.

Guest speakers were addressed next, with Al Gryder speaking first. Gryder came before the commissioners concerned with the lack of animal control for Johnson County. He began by laying out a timeline from the last year of several dog attacks on persons or livestock, in some cases citations were given and the animals were taken in to be quarantined, while other times, nothing was done. Gryder was concerned with the “lack of consistency” because “officers aren’t trained with how to deal with animal cases and there isn’t anywhere to take the animals.” Gryder felt that by having animal control and better police training, the number of cases of dog attacks would decrease because people would take more responsibility for their animals if there were consistent requirements and charges.

Denise Woods from A.C.T.T.I.O.N Coalition came before the commission to request the commissioners to sign a proclamation to recognize September as National Recovery Month. “National Recovery Month spreads the message that behavioral health is essential to health and one’s overall wellness, and that prevention works, treatment is effective, and people recover.” Rick Snyder asked Woods if Johnson County was seeing an increase in heroin use. Woods explained that there was a slight increase due to “our region is high for opiates…they turn to heroin, when they can’t get opiates, because it is cheaper.” Woods then explained that “A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition works very hard to prevent abuse, especially among our youth…and we appreciate your support will all the activities we do and with the support of the SADD club.” The commissioners voted to sign the proclamation to recognize September as National Recovery Month, which will hang in the A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition office.

For the rest of the story, pick up a copy of this week’s Tomahawk.