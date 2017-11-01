Acreage reporting date for perennial forage is November 15

All producers are reminded that the acreage reporting date for perennial forage including hay and pasture is Wednesday, November 15, 2017. The acreage reporting date for perennial forage crops is for the 2018 crop year . Late filed fees will apply for these crops if acreage reports are not filed by the November 15 deadline. All other crop reporting requirements must be met. Farmers and landowners who participate in FSA commodity programs, the Non-insured Assistance Program and who signup up for LDP’s are required to certify all of their crop acres. Acreages are also used to calculate the amount of financial assistance producers can receive through various disaster programs.

For more information on filing acreage reports please visit the Johnson County Farm Service Agency at 119 S Murphey Street, Mountain City or call (423) 727-9744.

