Wintroub suggests motorcyclists put a muffler on their bike

Dear Editor:

The article in the 5/10/17 Tomahawk “Tennessee Highway Safety Office,

Tennessee Highway Patrol, AAA, Vanderbilt remind drivers to look twice

during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month”

[http://www.thetomahawk.com/local-news/tennessee-highway-safety-office-tennessee-highway-patrol-aaa-vanderbilt-remind-drivers-look-twice-motorcycle-safety-awareness-month/]

has a list of suggestions for motorcycle riders.

I have one more suggestion for the list: Put a proper muffler on your motorcycle so that motorists will be less tempted to “not see” you.

Terry Wintroub

Mountain City