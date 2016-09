Dear Editor:

On behalf of the Trade Volunteer Fire Department, we would like to express our deepest appreciation to everyone that helped make our fund-raiser a success. We would like to thank each one for the donation and all the work that was done to get ready and clean up. Slice of Bluegrass and Cecil Combs Band provided great music. We would also like to thank everyone who supported our roadblock and made it a great success. Thank you all!

Michael Reece

Trade VFD Chief