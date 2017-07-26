Pugliese asks if all the churches in the county could find a common ground

Dear Editor,

The message this week at our Sunday service was “Common

Ground”, a lesson from 3 John pertaining to differences and ways to offset

them.

This started me thinking, what if all of the different churches

and houses of worship in this county found a Common Ground?

If church leaders were to meet on a monthly basis and agree

on something, the possibilities would be infinite. But religion seems to

divide people instead of the other way around.

Since religion plays such an influential role in people’s

thinking, church leaders could use this monthly meeting to bring some real

and positive change in the county.

Sincerely,

Robert Pugliese