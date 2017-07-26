Pugliese asks if all the churches in the county could find a common ground

Dear Editor,
The message this week at our Sunday service was “Common
Ground”, a lesson from 3 John pertaining to differences and ways to offset
them.
This started me thinking, what if all of the different churches
and houses of worship in this county found a Common Ground?
If church leaders were to meet on a monthly basis and agree
on something, the possibilities would be infinite. But religion seems to
divide people instead of the other way around.
Since religion plays such an influential role in people’s
thinking, church leaders could use this monthly meeting to bring some real
and positive change in the county.
Sincerely,
Robert Pugliese