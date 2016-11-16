Pleasant appreciates the continued support of the Mountain City/Johnson City United Way

Dear Editor,

I would like to express my appreciation to the United Way of Mountain City/Johnson County for their continued support of the 4-H program in Johnson County. United Way has partnered with 4-H since its inception to provide funding to assist local youth who participate in many events and activities.

In recent years, the sponsorship has allowed numerous 4-H’ers to attend Junior 4-H camp, which is held for a week each summer at the Clyde Austin 4-H Training Center in Greeneville, Tennessee. With the increase of camp fees over the years, we have found that many families cannot afford to send their children to camp. This is especially true for families that have two or more children. With the help of Untied Way, we are able to provide a 4-H camp scholarship to help pay 50 percent of the camp fees. The 4-H’ers must complete an application and are selected throughout the school year. These youth learn valuable life skills by attending camp and for many of the children, this would not be possible without t he United Way camp scholarship funds.

We encourage everyone to support the local United Way and help play a part in assisting the youth of our county.

Yours truly,

Danielle Pleasant

UT/TSU Johnson County

Extension 4-H Agent