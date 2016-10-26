Paisley thanks D. D. Nave

Dear Editor,

I want to thank D. D. Nave for all his “letters to the editor.” It’s good to know that there is at least one other American citizen who is concerned about what’s going on in this nation. All levels of our political system are corrupt and immoral.

The agenda of the Progressive, Socialist, Democratic Party is to disregard the Constitution, gain all power and freedoms and put us into slavery, like Russia and Cuba. They are anti-God and anti-Christ.

Unbelievers are willingly ignorant of what’s going on. Believers, are just plain ignorant. They are un-informed.

I had no interest in governmental issues or activities until I realized the “man” in the “White House,” his administration, and the Congress are ignoring our Constitution. Upon watching Fox News and listening to Christ Plant, Russ Limbaugh and William Savage on AM 910, WJCW in Johnson City. I have become an informed and concerned America citizen. If you love this country, and are enjoying its rights and freedoms, D. D. Nave and I suggest you become informed and begin now to do all you to preserve them.

Did you say “God Bless America”?

Proverbs 29;2-8 “When the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.” Psalm 9:17 The wicked shall be tuned into hell, and all nations that forgot God.

J.F. Paisley