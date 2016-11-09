Oak Tree Camp thankful for the support of the United Way

Dear Editor:

Oak Tree Day Camp is a fun summer camp sponsored by United Way of Johnson County. We believe this is a camp parents can be proud of and kids will enjoy.

When you make a donation supporting United Way, be assured you are supporting children in our county by giving them the opportunity to be camp participants or counselors. Many of our student participants grow up to have their first work experience with us.

We are proud to be a part of the United Way family and we hope everyone will support United Way agencies of Johnson County.

Sincerely,

Flo Bellamy

(Town of Mountain City, JC/MC Community Center)