Nave says God’s fingerprints are all over Trump’s victory

Dear Editor,

President elect Donald Trump got off to a great start when he graciously claimed victory and said it was time to “bind the wounds of division…to come together as one united people. I pledge to every citizen of our land that I will be president for all Americans.” However young Democrats refused to accept Trump, saying he isn’t their president. The University of Michigan offered its traumatized college students coloring books and Play-Doh to calm them. The University of Kansas reminded its stressed-out kids that therapy dogs were available. Cornell University an Ivy League school, held a campus-wide “cry-in,” with campus officials handing out tissues and hot chocolate. Many colleges said their students were excused if they were too upset to come to classes. Are American students in college or kindergarten? When I was a kid and acted like them I got a therapy spanking. They need to put down their selfie sticks and get over the election and more importantly get over themselves. Many have a problem with self-worship. Self-worship has led to skyrocketing mental problems in America. C.S. Lewis said, Look for yourself, and you will find in the long run only hatred, loneliness, despair, rage, ruin and decay. But look for Jesus and you will find Him and with Him everything else thrown in!”

It’s ironic and hypocrisy that the Clinton campaign attacked Trump before the election saying that because Trump wouldn’t commit to accept the election outcome he was an enemy of the Constitution. Now Democrat billionaire George Soros is funding and organizing protest using Democrat organizations Moveon.org and Black Lives Matters. Soros and these organizations should be sued for damages to property. Planned Parenthood is also paying protesters. Anti-Democratic, Democrats are protesting saying Trump will destroy America while they destroy America.These sore losers are close-minded, intolerant and mean spirited and Trumpophobic. They have a irrational fear of a Trump Presidency. Pray for revival!

In the eyes of Christians God’s fingerprints are all over Trump’s victory. Clinton almost spent double what Trump did on the election and almost all the media was against Trump. Yet the Bible says,”if God be for you who can be against you.” Why would God intervene? For one thing God was pleased with Trump’s platform and worldview. Pastor John MacArthur said he didn’t vote for Trump but Trump’s worldview. For a second thing Obadiah 1:15 says whatever you do to Israel will be done to you. Obama worked hard to get God’s leader of Israel defeated in the Israeli election because he wouldn’t give away land God gave Israel. Obama failed to get voters to replace Benjamin Netonyahu. God worked to get Obama’s chosen leader Hillary Clinton defeated and He never fails. For a third thing, God also said in the Bible, He was going to shake everything up in these last days. For a fourth thing Trump’s win is judgment on the establishment and elite of both political parties. For the fifth thing, God intervened to change our reality to align with His sovereign will and in answer to prayers of Christians and Jewish people. Jewish people have prayed for over 1900 years for their third temple and now they have asked Trump to build it next year. Trump has a Jewish son-in-law and will be the most pro-Israeli president in history. On Inauguration Day, Jan 20, 2017, Trump will be 70 years, 7 months and 7 days old. It will be the Jewish year 5777. The number 5 means grace and the number 7 means complete. Democrat protesters plan the biggest protest in American history on Inauguration Day. However Christians have great cause to be thankful for God’s mercy and grace He showed on America with Trump’s victory and celebrate Trump’s victory because it shows God is in control and Jesus is coming soon!

D D Nave