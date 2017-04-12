Mountain City needs to display ‘In God we trust’ in schools and police cars

Dear Editor,

Bristol Virginia Police Departments just added “In God We Trust” to their cruisers. Abingdon Police had the same wording installed March 2016. Both were paid for by donations and not taxpayers. Other law enforcement agencies across the nation have done the same.

“In God We Trust” has been the official national motto of the U.S. for over 60 years and U.S. Congress asked that the national motto be displayed in all public buildings and public schools. Also the Southern Baptist Convention messengers meeting in June 2016 affirmed, “In God We Trust” as the official national motto of the U.S. and supported and encouraged awareness of and the public display of the national motto. The Southern Baptist Convention messengers said, “The biblical instruction to place trust in God (Psalm 4:5; 20:7; 22:4-5; 40:3; 91:2) has been an integral part of American culture since our nation’s settling and founding.” Mountain City needs to do the same as Bristol and Abingdon and display “In God We Trust” in schools and on police cars.

Many are unaware “In God We Trust” was approved by Abraham Lincoln and has been on U.S. money for over 152 years. A Fox News poll on Dec. 1, 2005 found 93 percent want “In God We Trust” to remain on money. Our National Anthem adopted 86 years ago by U.S. Congress says, “…Praise the power that hath made and preserved us a nation…this be our motto, ‘In God We Trust.’ The U.S. Constitution says, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof…” The motto, “In God We Trust” doesn’t establish a religion and those displaying it aren’t members of Congress. It stood up to challenge and doesn’t violate the U.S. Constitution.

Yet there are those who wrongly say it’s a violation of the separation of church and state and the U.S. Constitution. Some atheists and agnostics are offended because they are convicted by it and say Christians are forcing their religion. Some are offended because of hate for God, ignorant unbelief or because of their pride or self-worship. I know some atheists but I don’t know anyone so offended that they refuse money with “In God We Trust” on it.

The Bible says in all your ways acknowledge God. (Proverbs 3) However, displaying or reading a sign or motto will never make one a Christian. Christianity is based on belief in Jesus and belief can’t be forced. One must believe that Jesus died for our sins according to the Bible and Jesus was buried and Jesus rose again the third day according to the Bible (1 Corinthians 15). One must believe in the true God to be saved and be a Christian. “Now this is eternal life that they know you the only true God and Jesus Christ whom you have sent.” (John 17:3) Christians are required to tell people they need Jesus even if it offends them. It’s better to offend people into Heaven than flatter people into hell! However time is running out to tell people about Jesus. Atheists will soon get their wish for separation of church and state and their wish that Christians would just go away. It’s called the rapture of the Christian church and it’s coming soon to a Christian loved one near you! Hope to see you at church Sunday, good Lord willing and the church don’t raise!

D.D. Nave