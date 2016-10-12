Markland thankful for the support of Old Butler Days

Dear Editor:

On behalf of the Butler Ruritan, I would like to thank you for your donation to our 2016 Old Butler Days Celebration on August 12 and 13. Your support helped to make our 27th annual event a huge success! This annual celebration is the very basis of our yearly budget and allows us to keep our pledges to the many community efforts that we help to support.

We understand and believe that the efforts of good people like you are the backbone of charitable contributions to the community and we value and appreciate your time and effort in contributing to our success. We hope you will continue to support us in our future efforts. Thank you again.

Nioka Markland

Butler Ruritan Secretary

Co-Chairman for “Old Butler Days”