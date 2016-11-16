Legal Aid of East Tennessee supports the United Way of Mountain City/Johnson County

Dear Editor,

This letter is written in support of the United Way of Mountain City/Johnson County. Legal Aid of East Tennessee (LAET) has been a grantee of this United Way for several years. The support offered by the United Way allows LAET to provide desperately needed legal services to victims of domestic violence who live in Johnson County, Tennessee.

Victims of domestic violence face many barriers as they try to secure their future safety, stability and permanency. Many of these barriers can be overcome through the legal system, specifically by seeking a divorce from an abusive spouse. The help of an experienced lawyer is critical to these victims as they navigate their way through our complex legal system. The United Way provides much needed support to LAET, which allows us to provide an attorney to help these victims work their way through the system and towards a life of safety for themselves and their children. While LAET places a high priority on domestic violence work, United Way support allows us to help more people that might otherwise go without legal representation.

Support from the United Way means that our clients can be assured access to the legal system and an experienced attorney to guide them through the process. In essence, the United Way means people are able to achieve safety and stability in their lives, an outcome perhaps more important than any in United Way’s work.

I strongly endorse the work of the United Way and encourage your support as they continue to provide human care services in their community.

Please feel free to contact me if I can provide any additional information.

Sincerely,

Debra L House

Director of Development and Compliance.