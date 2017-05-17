Johnson County Humane Society thanks local residents for making protect your pet day a success

Dear Editor,

The Johnson County Humane Society, Inc. would like to thank the residents of the county for making our “Protect Your Pets” Day at Ralph Stout Park this past Saturday a huge success.

Free rabies and/or five- way vaccinations were administered to approximately 247 Johnson County dogs. With incidents of known rabid wildlife increasing in the county, it is very important to have our dogs protected.

A big thank you also goes to Keywood Animal Clinic and their great staff for administering the rabies vaccinations, and the dedicated Johnson County Humane Society members and volunteers who made the event run so smoothly.

Al Gryder, President

Johnson County Humane Society, Inc.