Johnson County Community Foundation thankful for the support of sponsors

Dear Editor:

The Johnson County Community Foundation(JCCF) would like to thank all of the sponsors who supported the 12th Annual Johnson County Talent Show. These businesses, organizations, and individuals, not only support JCCF, but they also help make it possible for our talented young people to perform in a professional setting.

Platinum Plus Sponsors of $500 or more were Farmers State Bank, Red Tail Mountain / Vistas Land & Sea Grill, Mountain City Medical Center, Herman Enterprises, LLC, Triple C Transportation, and Danny Herman Trucking, Inc. Platinum Sponsors of $200 were Dr. Don and Carole Tarr, Bob and Minnie Miller, Betty Brown, Swan James, Johnson County Bank, Heritage Hall, Inc., Maymead, Inc., and Mountain City Rotary Club. Gold Sponsors of $100 included Mountain City Funeral Home, Wednesday Music Club, Beta Theta Club, Humphrey Masonry Supply, Elizabethton Federal Savings,Hux Lipford Funeral Home, Positive Thinkers, Mark Sijtoff, Larry and Brenda Potter. Silver Sponsorship of $50 was Johnson County Arts Council, Suba’s Restaurant, Johnson County Builders Supply, Mountain City Pharmacy, Mullins Real Estate, Snyder Surveying, Inc., Damascus Motor Sales, Mike and Temple Reece, Matthew J, Lewis, Assessor of Property, Lisa J. Crowder, Johnson County Trustee, and Dr. Mischelle Simcox. Hardee’s and McDonald’s of Mountain City provided gift certificates to the students who received Honorable Mention. We encourage people to support these businesses who in turn support local events.

In addition, the talent show would not have been nearly as successful without the help of the school system’s music/art teachers, Kim Franklin, Nancy Davis, Michael Eggers, Josh Hamilton, Matt Blevins, and Kathy Ransom, Homeschool. We also appreciate the coverage given to the talent show by The Tomahawk and WMCT. We value the Heritage Hall volunteers, who give so much of their time and a special thanks to Dan Gill, Alice Glenn and Bob Morrison along with his helper, Chase McGlamery. Jeanie Royston was a great asset for being the contact person.

JCCF is made up of volunteers who love Johnson County and give their time and money to support scholarships, youth leadership, schools, and non-profit organizations in Johnson County. Anyone wishing to make a donation to JCCF or discuss leaving something in their will to JCCF should contact Barbara Henson, President of JCCF at 727-9182.

Respectively,

Carol Stout

Talent Show Chair

JCCF Board Member