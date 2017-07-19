Iron Mountain Riders thank all for their support of the Lee Roark Poker Run

Dear Editor:

The Iron Mountain Riders (IMR) would like to thank all those that participated in the Lee Roark II Benefit Poker Run. All the proceeds go to the Johnson County Cancer Support Group. Thanks to all the individuals and businesses who donated door prizes and who made monetary donations.

Your support and help were greatly appreciated. The proceeds will help our Johnson County Cancer Support Group immensely. Thanks again for helping and caring about the Johnson County Cancer Support Group.

Robyn Grayson