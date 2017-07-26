Gale grateful for Mountain Electric’s Operation Pocket Change

Dear Editor,

I have great news to share with everyone! Mountain Electric Cooperative’s “Operation Pocket Change” has come through again for the community.

The JC/MC Community Center has received a grant to replace the basketball goals in Cunningham Park. They will be galvanized steel for lasting use. Plans are being made to enlarge the court and preposition the goals N-S to avoid sun in the eyes.

Watch for more improvements to the park in the near future.

Thank you so very much, Mountain Electric, for your generosity.

You have done it again; you have made a difference in the lives of the residents of this community!

Sincerely,

Mary Gale