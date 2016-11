Dear Editor:

My thanks to the staff at Hardee’s. I accidentally dropped my money clip there. I didn’t realize it till I got home, and it had a considerable amount. A call to Hardee’s, talked with Penny and a customer had turned it in, complete with all my cash.

Great people we have here in Mountain City. My thank you to the unknown customer and the honest staff. My thanks will help others as I “pass it on”!

Ed Ellis