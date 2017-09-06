Davis family thankful for support and prayers

Dear Editor:

We have been so overwhelmed by so many acts of kindness; visits, calls, cards, food, flowers and donations, but most of all for your love and prayers. Please continue to pray for us as our hearts break every day. Thank you for the love and kindness of the Johnson County Care and Rehab, Johnson County Hospital, Med-Flight and Johnson City Medical Center. Thank you for the help and kindness of Mountain City Funeral Home, Jim Furches at the cemetery, and the wonderful meal provided by our Rainbow Mennonite family. God bless and keep you in a special way.

The family of Angela Dawn Davis Fenner

Jay, Judy, Jenny, Gary, Jason, Cass, Chloe and Isaiah

We love you