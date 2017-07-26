Calkins thanks all who helped make the recent JAM concert a success

Dear Editor,

We would like to thank everyone who contributed to making the recent outdoor JAM concert at Harbin Hill Farms a hugely successful event.

With the strong support of all of those associated with the Jam Program, we had an audience of over 120 people enjoy an outstanding musical performance and, in the process, raised over $600 to support this important program for the youth of Johnson County.

At the same time, the JAM kids had an opportunity to perform with some very experienced professionals, and thus gain both exposure and experience with their craft.

A special thanks to Kody Norris, Mary Rachel Nalley, Tyler Wiseman, Marty Pennington, Celia Pennington and Christy Gentry for making this such a memorable event.

Continuing this year’s community support, we are currently planning a second “lawn chair concert” on the Mountain Music Stage at Harbin Hill Farms for Saturday evening, August 5, with all ticket sales to benefit the new Johnson County Arts Center.

Stay tuned for further details!

Richard Calkins

Mountain City, Tennessee