Bobalik says the United Way is a vital part of the community

Dear Editor:

The Mountain City/Johnson County United Way is a vital part of the community. Their dedication to serving others empowers agencies in the community to provide assistance to those of our neighbors who need a helping hand.

The United Way supports the American Red Cross in its work providing assistance to those impacted by disasters. We assisted 49 individuals affected by disaster last year. These neighbors and friends in our community required help with items such as food, clothing, shelter and support for medical and emotional needs.

1,212 people received educational materials with information for disaster preparedness and/or health and safety issues. Another 231 people were certified in CPR and First Aid following Red Cross courses.

As our volunteers work to build a safer community we are proud of our partnership with the United Way that makes it all possible.

Sincerely,

Glenda Bobalik

Executive Director