Blevins says it won’t be weapons and evildoers that destroy the earth th

Dear Editor,

Much has been said about the earth being destroyed by evil men with their nuclear bombs and other powerful weapons. However, this is not in keeping with the Word of God, which reveals that “the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up.”(II Peter 3,10)

Some in our educational system are teaching our children a man-made or woman-made concept to save the earth. Any Bible believer can testify that the earth is wearing out like a garment and we’re living in the days of Noah and Lot when the earth was destroyed with water and the Sodomite world was burned with fire. A loving but righteous God destroyed the old world as an example that we should not follow in their wicked ways.

A loving, heavenly Father provided a way to escape the fiery trials that are coming our way. First, He sent His only begotten Son as a sin sacrifice and Savior of our souls. Secondly, God gave His Word in written form that we can read, see and hear with out hearts. Through faith, we can stand on His Word when the world is burning and there’s no place to go. Third, there is a new heaven and a new earth provided for those that love God and worship Him in spirit and in truth.

Kenneth A. Blevins,

Bluff City, Tennessee