Cosplay Heroes

Cosplayers at the first annual Comic Con held last week at Virginia Highlands Community College in Abingdon line up for a photo as the judges select the winners. Comic Con., allows comic book enthusiasts and fans to gather and meet creators, experts and each other was a success. Organizers are promising to make the free event a community tradition. Johnson County High School is also hosting its annual Longhorn Comic Con., scheduled for June 2-3, 2018 in Mountain City, TN. Photo by Tamas Mondovics