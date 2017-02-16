William King Museum of Art presents ‘Home: One Family, 200 Years of History’

ABINGDON, VA – William King Museum of Art is pleased to announce the opening reception of Home: One Family, 200 Years of History on March 2, 2017 from 6 – 8 p.m.
In 1859, David Droke built a farmhouse in Piney Flats, Tennessee, as part of his carpentry apprenticeship. From that time onward, the house and its history have been passed down from generation to generation of Droke children who have lived in the house, worked the land, and remembered and added to the story of their family. is exhibit traces the last two hundred years of Appalachia and America through the story of one family—from the Civil War to the Great Depression and beyond. is house is our history— it’s American history, regional history, and family history but it’s more than that. It’s home.
The exhibit opens on March 2 and runs through July 10. Admission is free and the Museum is open to the public.
For more information on v Home: One Family, 200 Years of History, visit www.williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005.
