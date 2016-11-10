Tennesseans invited to shine a green light for veterans this Veterans Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 10 – Walmart has launched the 2016 Greenlight a Vet campaign and is asking all Tennesseans to join the national movement of visibly showing support for our nation’s heroes. Once our veterans return home, they are often more camouflaged than ever. Through the Greenlight A Vet campaign, Walmart hopes to ignite a national conversation on the value and contributions veterans make in the service of our nation and in our communities.

Here’s how to show support:

Change one light in a visible location at your home or office to green

Inspire others to join the cause by taking a picture of your green light and sharing it on social media using the hashtag #greenlightavet

The Greenlight A Vet movement has generated more than 4.2 million online acts of support.