‘Scarecrows on Main’ time

It’s time for “Scarecrows on Main.” The Town of Mountain City is sponsoring “Scarecrows on Main” and applications are available at City Hall, 210 South Church Street, from now until October 6th. There is an application fee of $30 which will provide you with a fodder shock, hay bales, mums, and pumpkins. Scarecrow exhibit dates will be from October 7th through the 31st. Prizes will also be awarded so get busy designing your unique and creative scarecrow. Let’s all work together to make Main Street as festive as possible. For more information, call 423-727-8005.