Safeguard your summer sizzle with tips from the U.S. Fire Administration

It’s tough to beat a burger hot off the grill in your own backyard. But are you ready?

Grills, hibachis, and barbecues can increase your risk of having a fire according to the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA). Every year, grill fires cause about $37 million in property damage. Prepare your grill for the summer season with fire safety in mind.

Grills should only be used outdoors where there is plenty of space around them. Place the grill away from your home, at least three feet from siding, railings, or anything else that can burn.

Follow these USFA safety tips to keep your backyard sizzling but safe:

Stay close to your grill whenever it is lit.

Keep children and pets at least three feet away. The grill exterior gets very hot and stays hot enough to burn skin after the fire is out.

Clean the grill often to remove grease and burned food.

If you cook with charcoal, put the cooled coals into a metal can with a lid. Store the can at least three feet from your home and anything that can burn.

If you use a gas grill, check the gas tank and hose for leaks before using it the first time each year. Put a soap and water mixture on the hose and connection. If there are leaks, you will see little bubbles. If you see bubbles, turn off the gas and grill. Have your grill checked by a professional. When you use your gas grill, remember the following tips:

Open the gas grill lid before you light it.

Don’t use a grill or gas tank that isn’t working properly.

For more home fire safety information, visit USFA online at usfa.fema.gov/prevention/. Follow USFA on Twitter at @USfire and on Facebook at facebook.com/usfire.