Roe Statement on Speaker Ryan

Rep. Phil Roe, M.D. (R-Tenn.), chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, released the following statement after House Speaker Paul Ryan announced he would not seek re-election:

“Speaker Ryan is a good man, and I’ll always appreciate him stepping in to lead our conference. Paul has been instrumental in achieving historic reforms – from an overhaul of our tax code to bringing accountability to the Department of Veterans Affairs – and I’m excited to see what we achieve in these final months of his speakership. Paul Ryan has made no secret where his highest priority is, and that’s in Janesville, Wisconsin with his wife Janna and their children. I’m sure this decision was a difficult and personal one for him, and I wish him the best.”