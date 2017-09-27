Representative Timothy Hill supports Tennessee’s education and students

(NASHVILLE) — Throughout the first half of the 110th Tennessee General Assembly, Representative Timothy Hill supported legislative initiatives focused on education benefiting both the state’s educators, as well as Tennessee’s students.

In 2017, Hill and his Republican colleagues passed a balanced budget that includes $200 million in funding for the state’s Basic Education Program (BEP). This funding includes $100.4 million for teacher salaries across the state. Over the last two years, the Tennessee General Assembly has made the largest investment in K-12 education in state history without raising taxes on the backs of hardworking Tennesseans.

Hill fought to support the educational dreams of our National Guard members without fear of financial struggle by sponsoring the Tennessee STRONG (Support, Training, and Renewing Opportunity for National Guardsmen) Act. The legislation establishes a four-year pilot program for eligible members of the Tennessee National Guard to receive a last-dollar tuition reimbursement toward a first-time bachelor’s degree.

Additionally, he supported passage of the Tennessee Reconnect Act. This plan offers all Tennessee adults without a degree access to community college tuition-free and at absolutely no cost to taxpayers. With the passage of the Reconnect Act, Tennessee becomes the first state in the nation to offer all citizens — both high school students and adults the chance to earn a post-secondary degree or certificate free of tuition and fees.

Lastly, Hill worked to enhance transportation safety for Tennessee students by supporting passage of House Bill 322. This legislation requires all school districts, as well as charter schools to appoint a transportation supervisor to monitor and oversee student transportation. The supervisor must receive annual training and also implement a school transportation policy adopted by the local board of education.

It requires all new school bus drivers to complete a driver training program and also increases the minimum age for individuals seeking to obtain a school bus operator endorsement license from 21 to 25.

“When we invest in our teachers, support the educational outcomes of our citizens, and ensure the safety of our children, we are taking the appropriate steps in order to ensure that Tennessee continues to thrive,” said Representative Hill. “It truly is an exciting time in communities across our state, and I look forward to furthering our work of making Tennessee a model of success that our entire nation can follow.”

Timothy Hill serves as House Majority Whip. He is also a member of the House Calendar & Rules, House Transportation and House Insurance & Banking Committees, as well as the House Insurance & Banking Subcommittee. Hill lives in Blountville and represents House District 3, which includes Johnson and part of Carter and Sullivan Counties.

He can be reached by email at: Rep.Timothy.Hill@capitol.tn.gov or by calling (615) 741-2050.