Ober Gatlinburg plans to reopen after Smoky Mountain Wildfire

GATLINBURG, TN. December 8, 2016—After what will be a 10-day recovery period from the devastating wildfires that swept through Gatlinburg, Ober Gatlinburg will reopen in two phases. On Friday, December 9, Ober Gatlinburg’s Downtown Tramway Mall will be open from 9:30 am – 6:00 pm. This will include the Ski Mountain Grind Haus Coffee Shop, LeConte Deli, Tramway Gifts, Mountaineer Candy Kitchen, Silver Galleon, Miss Sadie’s Old Time Photos, Spa To Go, and the Green River Gallery.

The following Monday, December 12th, Ober Gatlinburg’s Mountain location will reopen with regular operating hours to drive up traffic only. There will be free shuttles departing from the Downtown Tramway Mall regularly. Outdoor activities available on Monday the 12th will include the Ski Mountain Coaster, Snow Tubing, Wildlife Encounter, Scenic Chairlift, and pending weather conditions—the Alpine Slide. Indoor activities opening on Monday 12th include the Ice Rink, Carousel, Seasons of Ober Restaurant, The Loft Lounge, Sidewalk Café, The Market, The Fudge Shoppe, Ober Snack Bar, Ski Mountain Sports, Slopeside Apparel and Gifts, O’Bear’s Playhouse, The Galleria Logo Shop, Family Crests, Jensen Images and The Leather Shop.

The Aerial Tramway will remain closed until all inspections have been completed and have been cleared by all entities involved. A comprehensive plan to inspect the Aerial Tramway was launched immediately after management learned of the impact on Ski Mountain Road. On December 7th, a cable specialist arrived on Ober Gatlinburg’s property to inspect the cables that move the Aerial Tramway. On Friday, Dec 9th, a representative from Doppelmayr will inspect the Tram towers and an electronics engineer from Swiss-based company Frey AG Stans will be on property to inspect all electronics located in the Aerial Tramway control room. The final Inspection will be completed by the State of Tennessee. Ober Gatlinburg will release more information regarding the opening date of the Aerial Tramway as soon as possible.

Ober Gatlinburg would like to thank the all of the firefighters, first responders, disaster relief workers, city employees, utility departments and volunteers who continue to work tirelessly to save our town. The outpouring of relief and support our community has received is unprecedented and appreciated.

For more information and specific information regarding operating hours contact 865.436.5423, visit www.obergatlinburg.com or email fun@obergatlinburg.com.