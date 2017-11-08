Laurel Bloomery Family and Community Education get crafty to raise funds for 4-H scholarships

The members of the Laurel Bloomery Family and Community Education crafted pottery spoon holders, patriotic wreaths, homemade soaps and a few other items, which will be sold in the gift shop at the 36th Annual Tennessee Association of Family and Community Education Conference to be held November 5th-8th in Knoxville, TN. These proceeds will be used for 4-H Scholarships and training programs across Tennessee. To learn more, or to join a Family and Community Education club in your area, please contact Sarah Ransom at 727-8161 to find the club nearest you.