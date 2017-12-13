Johnson County leadership class embarks on adventures

Members of the 2017-2018 Johnson County Leadership Class have had two great adventures in October and November. On October 19th, the class enjoyed a day filled with the history of Johnson County. The day started with a tour of the Trade Grist Mill hosted by Frank Lawrence. They then followed the Daniel Boone Trail to the Shouns Crossroads. The class climbed to the Shoun monument in memory of Leonard and Barbara Slemp Shoun and enjoyed a most spectacular view of the Neva community. The group proceeded down Highway 167, detouring to the site of the cave at Maymead where in 1949, Indian relics were found during a mining blast. The relics were studied by the archeology department of the University of Tennessee. The next stop was along the Daniel Boone Trail at the beautiful Butler Museum. The most knowledgeable Herman and Nancy Tester guided our tour. In the afternoon the group was privileged to go inside the infamous Butler Mansion. The owner, Joan Trathan, was most gracious and welcoming to the class. The day ended at Sunset Memorial Cemetery viewing some locally well-known and some little known but very interesting gravesites.

On November 18th, the class attended Regional Leadership Day at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce. This is a fun day in that leadership groups from Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, and Unicoi Counties, along with the city of Kingsport, come together to interact and learn about each other. The group heard three amazing motivational speakers; Miles Burdine, Kingsport Chamber President and CEO, Jeff Hostetler, Director of Sales and Marketing, Tele-Optics, Inc., and David Golden, Senior Vice-President, Chief Legal Officer, and Corporate Secretary, Eastman. The day was topped off with a ride on the Kingsport Carousel and ice cream sundaes from Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers.